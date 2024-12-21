99,119 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 145.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SSL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

