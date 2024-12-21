Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 14,098 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,843,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 187,993 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth about $6,002,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth about $3,821,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE:SII opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

