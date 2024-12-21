Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 26,385 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $36.11.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

