Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $186.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of APO opened at $171.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.49.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total transaction of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

