Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDLO opened at $61.08 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

