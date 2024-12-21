Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Scholastic worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 32.7% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Down 20.2 %

Scholastic stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $40.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholastic

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.