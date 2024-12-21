Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $280.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,211.48. This trade represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 46,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

