MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $143.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.70 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

