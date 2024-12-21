Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Under Armour by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 82,089 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the third quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.78 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

