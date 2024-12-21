42,328 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.