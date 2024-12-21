Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobam increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.