MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $43,257,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 175.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,202,000 after buying an additional 1,571,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

