MML Investors Services LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 583,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX opened at $20.28 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.66%.

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

