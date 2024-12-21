MML Investors Services LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

