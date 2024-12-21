MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 13,171 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 133.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DAUG opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

