MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.94 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In related news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,548.54. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,611. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

