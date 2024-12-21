MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average is $318.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

