MML Investors Services LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.5% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 307,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 103,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 86.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 132,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $28.23 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

