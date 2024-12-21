MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 27,385 Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,077,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Up 0.4 %

XMAY stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

