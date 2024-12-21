MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after buying an additional 6,788,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after acquiring an additional 668,100 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,632 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.54 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.