MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $439,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,955. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 5,219 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $1,309,864.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,302.40. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122 shares of company stock worth $2,540,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

ALNY opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -93.68 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

