MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFUS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

