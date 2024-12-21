MML Investors Services LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

