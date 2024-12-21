MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.