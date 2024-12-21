MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 581,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 192,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.