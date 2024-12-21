MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817,501 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,746,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,461,478. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

SSNC stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

