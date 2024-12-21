MML Investors Services LLC Has $827,000 Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.