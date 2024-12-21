MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 181,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

