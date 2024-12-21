MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,710 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 217.4% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 385.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 117.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.53 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

