Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

