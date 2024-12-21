Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 1,616.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 184,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNNE

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.