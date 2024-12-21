MML Investors Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 224,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,029 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,262,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 96,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

JPME opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $89.30 and a 52 week high of $111.55.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

