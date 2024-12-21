MML Investors Services LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

