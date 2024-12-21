MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

IXP opened at $97.65 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $73.55 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $322.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

