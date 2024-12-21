Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

