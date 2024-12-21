MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock worth $1,583,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

