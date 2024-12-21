MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

