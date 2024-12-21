MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.82 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.