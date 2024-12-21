Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $72.44 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

