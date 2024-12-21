MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,869 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

