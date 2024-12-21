MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 29.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,408,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

