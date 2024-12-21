MML Investors Services LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

