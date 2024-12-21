Abbey (LON:ABBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.11). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.11), with a volume of 83,347 shares traded.
Abbey Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,600. The company has a market cap of £334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Abbey
Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.
Further Reading
