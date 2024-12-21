SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.49. SuperCom shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 83,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SuperCom

SuperCom Stock Performance

About SuperCom

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.14.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.