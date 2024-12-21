Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.05. Winland shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1,138 shares.
Winland Trading Up 3.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.
About Winland
Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.