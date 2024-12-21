PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.29. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 127,511 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 782.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.