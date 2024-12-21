PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $8.29. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 127,511 shares.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
