Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and traded as high as $36.99. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of -0.38.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

