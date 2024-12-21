Barclays PLC Purchases 71,633 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTSG. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.42.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

