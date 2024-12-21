Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 298,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 17.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 105.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

