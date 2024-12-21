BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $101.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

